2410 Rolling Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unbelievably gorgeous remodeled house in the highly sought after Lexington Woods in Spring Texas - The remodel is now complete and the house looks great!! Unbelievably Gorgeous remodeled house in the highly sought after Lexington Woods. 3 bedroom,2 baths with a 2 car garage. This house is a HUGE 3 bedroom at 1902/sqft that will not last long!! Move in ready and being restored to model condition! Improvements include:

All new dark rich hardwood floors in the whole house! New paint on the inside and the outside, new granite counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms, new blinds throughout, new ceiling fans, new sinks, faucets, lights, towel bards and handles in the bathrooms, new brushed nickel hardware and much more. Has a covered back patio for cooking out/entertaining. Fenced backyard with freshly trimmed trees and landscaping. Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions. Section 8/Housing vouchers not accepted at this time. Zoned for Spring ISD. We are accepting applications for immediate move in.



(RLNE4584680)