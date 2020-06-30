All apartments in Spring
2410 Rolling Glen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2410 Rolling Glen Drive

2410 Rolling Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Rolling Glen Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unbelievably gorgeous remodeled house in the highly sought after Lexington Woods in Spring Texas - The remodel is now complete and the house looks great!! Unbelievably Gorgeous remodeled house in the highly sought after Lexington Woods. 3 bedroom,2 baths with a 2 car garage. This house is a HUGE 3 bedroom at 1902/sqft that will not last long!! Move in ready and being restored to model condition! Improvements include:
All new dark rich hardwood floors in the whole house! New paint on the inside and the outside, new granite counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms, new blinds throughout, new ceiling fans, new sinks, faucets, lights, towel bards and handles in the bathrooms, new brushed nickel hardware and much more. Has a covered back patio for cooking out/entertaining. Fenced backyard with freshly trimmed trees and landscaping. Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions. Section 8/Housing vouchers not accepted at this time. Zoned for Spring ISD. We are accepting applications for immediate move in.

(RLNE4584680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Rolling Glen Drive have any available units?
2410 Rolling Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Rolling Glen Drive have?
Some of 2410 Rolling Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Rolling Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Rolling Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Rolling Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Rolling Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Rolling Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Rolling Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 2410 Rolling Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Rolling Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Rolling Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2410 Rolling Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 2410 Rolling Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2410 Rolling Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Rolling Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Rolling Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

