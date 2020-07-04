23919 Blossom Crest Ln.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated hot tub

- Beautiful, updated 4BD/2.5BA home in Villages of Spring Oaks. Great location, quick access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Rd. Freshly painted, tile in kitchen and all wet areas, brand new laminate wood floors downstairs. Formal dining and breakfast, wood blinds. Large living area and half bath down. Master down with updated spa bath, dual sink vanity with granite top, separate tub and shower. Bonus game room and 3 bedrooms up. Large fenced in backyard. Spring ISD. This home won't last!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE2873877)