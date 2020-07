Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious split level 3/2.5 in Spring ready for new family! Formal living room upstairs, den downstairs with fireplace and wet bar. Dining area handy to kitchen and LARGE upper deck overlooking back yard. Den downstairs also offer access to the large fenced back yard. Family friendly neighborhood!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.