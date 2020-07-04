2322 Autumn Springs Ln

Amenities

Home For Rent In TX: Spring 77373 Autumn Springs 2BR - This single-family home for rent is a duplex located in the highly desired Spring Ridge subdivision with some of the best schools in Spring school district within the 77373 zip of Spring city. It's a 1-storey home with 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath. It has a lovely gourmet kitchen and the backyard is also quite large. Has easy access to 45 and other thriving parts of Houston with shopping places just minutes away. It is an efficient home at an efficient price. Come see for yourself then grab it while you still can!



(RLNE3423108)