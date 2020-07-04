All apartments in Spring
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23107 Briarcreek Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23107 Briarcreek Boulevard

23107 Briarcreek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23107 Briarcreek Boulevard, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
key fob access
HOME IS FOR SALE ONLY!

This wonderful single-story home just got lots of updates: new stainless appliances and new counters in the kitchen; a fresh coat of paint inside and out! New carpet was just installed in the bedrooms! The bathroom was just remodeled with faux wood ceramic tile and very attractive cabinets! The roof is new, and fresh grass sod was just laid over the very large yard! This lovely home greets you with an elegant double door entry and foyer. You walk in to a very spacious living room. The enormous kitchen will delight you with an abundance of counter space and cabinet storage. Other great features: a pecan tree in the front yard; and keyless combination entry for the garage door.

Please call 832-304-9990 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard have any available units?
23107 Briarcreek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard have?
Some of 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23107 Briarcreek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard offers parking.
Does 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 23107 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

