23022 Tree Bright Ln

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

23022 Tree Bright - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1315

Security Deposit: $1115

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1708

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove



Extras: Take a look at this spacious home priced to lease fast! This beauty offers a nice open kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. A large roomy living room area features a cozy fireplace for those cold winter days. 4 Great sized bedrooms with lots of natural light. Roomy baths with large mirrors. Huge Texas sized backyard and plenty of shade for summer cookouts. It won't last much longer, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



