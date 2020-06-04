23022 Tree Bright Ln

Amenities
23022 Tree Bright - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1315
Security Deposit: $1115
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1708
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove
Extras: Take a look at this spacious home priced to lease fast! This beauty offers a nice open kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. A large roomy living room area features a cozy fireplace for those cold winter days. 4 Great sized bedrooms with lots of natural light. Roomy baths with large mirrors. Huge Texas sized backyard and plenty of shade for summer cookouts. It won't last much longer, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
