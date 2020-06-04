All apartments in Spring
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:37 AM

23022 Tree Bright Ln

23022 Tree Bright Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23022 Tree Bright Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23022 Tree Bright - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1315
Security Deposit: $1115
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1708
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove

Extras: Take a look at this spacious home priced to lease fast! This beauty offers a nice open kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. A large roomy living room area features a cozy fireplace for those cold winter days. 4 Great sized bedrooms with lots of natural light. Roomy baths with large mirrors. Huge Texas sized backyard and plenty of shade for summer cookouts. It won't last much longer, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2454881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23022 Tree Bright Ln have any available units?
23022 Tree Bright Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23022 Tree Bright Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23022 Tree Bright Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23022 Tree Bright Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 23022 Tree Bright Ln is pet friendly.
Does 23022 Tree Bright Ln offer parking?
No, 23022 Tree Bright Ln does not offer parking.
Does 23022 Tree Bright Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23022 Tree Bright Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23022 Tree Bright Ln have a pool?
No, 23022 Tree Bright Ln does not have a pool.
Does 23022 Tree Bright Ln have accessible units?
No, 23022 Tree Bright Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23022 Tree Bright Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 23022 Tree Bright Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23022 Tree Bright Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 23022 Tree Bright Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

