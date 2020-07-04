All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:43 AM

22802 Pebworth Pl

22802 Pebworth Place · No Longer Available
Location

22802 Pebworth Place, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
22802 Pebworth Pl Available 08/15/19 22802 Pebworth Pl - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2055
Bedroom: 5
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras:CHECK THIS OUT! This home has 5 bedrooms, or 4 with a study. Located in the quiet Timber Lane community. Open kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Large living room with cozy fireplace for those cold winter months. Large master bath with separate shower, garden tub, dual vanity and huge closet. No rear neighbors. Don't wait...won't last long.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3376669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22802 Pebworth Pl have any available units?
22802 Pebworth Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22802 Pebworth Pl have?
Some of 22802 Pebworth Pl's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22802 Pebworth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22802 Pebworth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22802 Pebworth Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 22802 Pebworth Pl is pet friendly.
Does 22802 Pebworth Pl offer parking?
No, 22802 Pebworth Pl does not offer parking.
Does 22802 Pebworth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22802 Pebworth Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22802 Pebworth Pl have a pool?
No, 22802 Pebworth Pl does not have a pool.
Does 22802 Pebworth Pl have accessible units?
No, 22802 Pebworth Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 22802 Pebworth Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 22802 Pebworth Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

