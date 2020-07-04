22507 Parsonsgate Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- 3-bedroom 2-bath single story house ready for immediate move in in Greengate Place. Spacious living room with brick fireplace with adjoining dining area. Bedroom/den with French doors opens up the living room for additional space. Master suite with updated elegant master bathroom. All bedrooms with ceiling fans and ample closet space. Attached 2 car garage with extended driveway. Cul-de-sac lot. Excellent location of off Cypresswood. Minutes to IAH. No flooding. This one is a must see.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4962420)