Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Brenwyck neighborhood of Timarron on greenbelt lot. Open floor plan with all wood floors downstairs. Lots of upgrades. Master is down and three bedrooms are up. All bedrooms have joining bathrooms. Two living areas down and a large game room upstairs. full 3 car garage. NO SMOKING. $40 application fee for each adult over 18 can be paid online. TAR application, last 3 paystubs, copy of Drivers License, Picture of pet.