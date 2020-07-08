All apartments in Southlake
914 Edgemeer Lane

914 Edgemeer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

914 Edgemeer Lane, Southlake, TX 76092
Timber Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Wow! Incredible Modern Mediterranean home with Community Pool, Several Parks, Tennis, Volleyball Courts, Ponds and Fountains all in your neighborhood. Just remodeled and everything inside is new! Over 150K in upgrades. Kitchen boasts large quartzite island and counters, lots of cabinet space, new 6 burner stove, tile backsplash, Open to large living room, New tile, wood, carpet throughout, Master Bath has all new tile, double rain showerheads, wifi speakers, double vanity, huge closet. Private Guest suite w full bath downstairs, Private designated office, New paint inside and out. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms with newly remodeled baths, Private Gameroom, Backyard pool with lots of room to play and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Edgemeer Lane have any available units?
914 Edgemeer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 914 Edgemeer Lane have?
Some of 914 Edgemeer Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Edgemeer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
914 Edgemeer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Edgemeer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 914 Edgemeer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 914 Edgemeer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 914 Edgemeer Lane offers parking.
Does 914 Edgemeer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Edgemeer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Edgemeer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 914 Edgemeer Lane has a pool.
Does 914 Edgemeer Lane have accessible units?
No, 914 Edgemeer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Edgemeer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Edgemeer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Edgemeer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Edgemeer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

