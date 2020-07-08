914 Edgemeer Lane

Amenities

Wow! Incredible Modern Mediterranean home with Community Pool, Several Parks, Tennis, Volleyball Courts, Ponds and Fountains all in your neighborhood. Just remodeled and everything inside is new! Over 150K in upgrades. Kitchen boasts large quartzite island and counters, lots of cabinet space, new 6 burner stove, tile backsplash, Open to large living room, New tile, wood, carpet throughout, Master Bath has all new tile, double rain showerheads, wifi speakers, double vanity, huge closet. Private Guest suite w full bath downstairs, Private designated office, New paint inside and out. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms with newly remodeled baths, Private Gameroom, Backyard pool with lots of room to play and entertain.