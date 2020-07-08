All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 910 Siena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
910 Siena Drive
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:26 AM

910 Siena Drive

910 Siena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

910 Siena Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful Ashton Woods home with Carroll ISD open enrollment! Sitting on an oversized lot this Sophisticated, spacious home, has lots of windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped pool, backyard cooking area, and fire pit. Lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Large Traditional layout with formals in front of the house, inviting large entry with open staircase, travertine floors. Kitchen opens into family room with granite counters, stainless steel, gas cooktop, wine cooler. First-floor master suite and separate guest room downstairs. Hardwood throughout. Upstairs boasts a Second master suite, three bedrooms, and a media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Siena Drive have any available units?
910 Siena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 910 Siena Drive have?
Some of 910 Siena Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Siena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
910 Siena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Siena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 910 Siena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 910 Siena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 910 Siena Drive offers parking.
Does 910 Siena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Siena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Siena Drive have a pool?
Yes, 910 Siena Drive has a pool.
Does 910 Siena Drive have accessible units?
No, 910 Siena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Siena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Siena Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Siena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Siena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District