910 Siena Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Ashton Woods home with Carroll ISD open enrollment! Sitting on an oversized lot this Sophisticated, spacious home, has lots of windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped pool, backyard cooking area, and fire pit. Lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Large Traditional layout with formals in front of the house, inviting large entry with open staircase, travertine floors. Kitchen opens into family room with granite counters, stainless steel, gas cooktop, wine cooler. First-floor master suite and separate guest room downstairs. Hardwood throughout. Upstairs boasts a Second master suite, three bedrooms, and a media room.