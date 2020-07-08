All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
820 Deer Hollow Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 Deer Hollow Boulevard

820 Deer Hollow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

820 Deer Hollow Boulevard, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
media room
This beautiful home, located in the subdivision of Southlake Woods, is a spacious show stopper in the very sought-after Carroll ISD! There is a grand foyer w a double staircase, crown molding & plantation shutters. On the first floor there is a guest suite w a private bth, 2 living areas each w fireplace & gas logs, study & media room. The chefs’ kitchen is loaded with amenities, including granite counters tops, gas cook top, island, built-in refrigerator & double ovens. The private master suite has its own living area, balcony, dressing area w 2 large walk-in closets. Also, upstairs are 2 bedrooms w a walk-through full bath plus an additional bedroom w private bath. This house has so much to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard have any available units?
820 Deer Hollow Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard have?
Some of 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
820 Deer Hollow Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard offers parking.
Does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard have a pool?
No, 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Deer Hollow Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District