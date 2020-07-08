820 Deer Hollow Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest suite media room

This beautiful home, located in the subdivision of Southlake Woods, is a spacious show stopper in the very sought-after Carroll ISD! There is a grand foyer w a double staircase, crown molding & plantation shutters. On the first floor there is a guest suite w a private bth, 2 living areas each w fireplace & gas logs, study & media room. The chefs’ kitchen is loaded with amenities, including granite counters tops, gas cook top, island, built-in refrigerator & double ovens. The private master suite has its own living area, balcony, dressing area w 2 large walk-in closets. Also, upstairs are 2 bedrooms w a walk-through full bath plus an additional bedroom w private bath. This house has so much to offer.