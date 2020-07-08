815 Pearl Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Here’s your chance to live in a Beautiful & Spacious home located in the highly sought after Southlake Carroll School District. This 5 bedroom 5 bath home has a grand entrance with an amazing spiraling stair case. The Master bedroom is HUGE with two sitting areas with access to the back porch, a steam shower and two big walk in closets. Right off the Master is the majestic office with one of the three fireplaces in the home. All bedrooms are oversized and have attached bathrooms. Home has multiple living and dining areas with two wet bars, bay windows tons of storage and a massive yard.