815 Pearl Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:02 AM

815 Pearl Drive
Location

815 Pearl Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Diamond Circle Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Here’s your chance to live in a Beautiful & Spacious home located in the highly sought after Southlake Carroll School District. This 5 bedroom 5 bath home has a grand entrance with an amazing spiraling stair case. The Master bedroom is HUGE with two sitting areas with access to the back porch, a steam shower and two big walk in closets. Right off the Master is the majestic office with one of the three fireplaces in the home. All bedrooms are oversized and have attached bathrooms. Home has multiple living and dining areas with two wet bars, bay windows tons of storage and a massive yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

