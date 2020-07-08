All apartments in Southlake
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:23 PM

806 Pearl Drive

806 Pearl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Pearl Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Diamond Circle Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect location in the heart of Southlake! Nice curb appeal with mature trees & circle drive. You'll love the views from the living room with a wall of windows looking out to the pool & yard. Spacious kitchen has stainless, granite, large island & is open to the living area. Virtually a 1 story with all bedrooms on 1st floor & only a game rm on level 2. Master suite & bedrm 1 are split from other 2 bedrms. Covered patio + pergola add shade to enjoy the yard & pool! So much space for play & relaxing. LANDLORD PAYS for POOL & YARD CARE. Walk to Town Square, Bi-Centennial Park, Whites Chapel & Carroll High School (9th & 10th). Award Winning Carroll ISD! Easy access to HWY 114 & 121. 10 mins to DFW airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Pearl Drive have any available units?
806 Pearl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 806 Pearl Drive have?
Some of 806 Pearl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Pearl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Pearl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Pearl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Pearl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 806 Pearl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Pearl Drive offers parking.
Does 806 Pearl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Pearl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Pearl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 806 Pearl Drive has a pool.
Does 806 Pearl Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Pearl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Pearl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Pearl Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Pearl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Pearl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

