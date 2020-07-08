806 Pearl Drive

Amenities

Perfect location in the heart of Southlake! Nice curb appeal with mature trees & circle drive. You'll love the views from the living room with a wall of windows looking out to the pool & yard. Spacious kitchen has stainless, granite, large island & is open to the living area. Virtually a 1 story with all bedrooms on 1st floor & only a game rm on level 2. Master suite & bedrm 1 are split from other 2 bedrms. Covered patio + pergola add shade to enjoy the yard & pool! So much space for play & relaxing. LANDLORD PAYS for POOL & YARD CARE. Walk to Town Square, Bi-Centennial Park, Whites Chapel & Carroll High School (9th & 10th). Award Winning Carroll ISD! Easy access to HWY 114 & 121. 10 mins to DFW airport!