805 Saratoga Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Ready for you with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, & a 3 car garage. On the main floor, are 2 living & 2 dining areas, kitchen, master bedroom, one secondary bedroom, (this could be used for an office) & two full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a game room. This home has been updated & is well maintained. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Large private, east facing backyard with a pool, spa & patio. Owner pays for lawn service, pool maintenance, & scheduled pest control. NO SMOKING & NO PETS. Walking distance to Carroll High School. Minutes from Southlake Town Square and with easy access to Highway 114.