Southlake, TX
805 Saratoga Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

805 Saratoga Drive

805 Saratoga Drive · No Longer Available
Southlake
Location

805 Saratoga Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Chapel Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ready for you with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, & a 3 car garage. On the main floor, are 2 living & 2 dining areas, kitchen, master bedroom, one secondary bedroom, (this could be used for an office) & two full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a game room. This home has been updated & is well maintained. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Large private, east facing backyard with a pool, spa & patio. Owner pays for lawn service, pool maintenance, & scheduled pest control. NO SMOKING & NO PETS. Walking distance to Carroll High School. Minutes from Southlake Town Square and with easy access to Highway 114.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Saratoga Drive have any available units?
805 Saratoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 805 Saratoga Drive have?
Some of 805 Saratoga Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Saratoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Saratoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Saratoga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Saratoga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 805 Saratoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Saratoga Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Saratoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Saratoga Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Saratoga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 805 Saratoga Drive has a pool.
Does 805 Saratoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Saratoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Saratoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Saratoga Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Saratoga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Saratoga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

