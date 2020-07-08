All apartments in Southlake
802 Saxon Trail
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:21 PM

802 Saxon Trail

802 Saxon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

802 Saxon Trail, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in the Golf Community of Timarron. New floors to be installed downstairs. New carpet will be installed in Master and all rooms upstairs. Kitchen updated in 2016 with new back splash, appliances and hood. Master bath completely remodeled 2016. New faucets and paint also in 2016. Open floorplan, master down, all other bedrooms up. Jack & Jill bathroom, large Media-game room with French doors for noise control. Nice sized backyard with heated pool & spa! Short distance to community Club House, elementary school and Southlake Town Square. Refrigerator included. Pets are welcome, non refundable deposit $500.00 each. $50.00 application fee paid directly to landlord. Pool table will not stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Saxon Trail have any available units?
802 Saxon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 802 Saxon Trail have?
Some of 802 Saxon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Saxon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
802 Saxon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Saxon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Saxon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 802 Saxon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 802 Saxon Trail offers parking.
Does 802 Saxon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Saxon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Saxon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 802 Saxon Trail has a pool.
Does 802 Saxon Trail have accessible units?
No, 802 Saxon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Saxon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Saxon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Saxon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Saxon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

