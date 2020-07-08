802 Saxon Trail

Amenities

Beautiful home in the Golf Community of Timarron. New floors to be installed downstairs. New carpet will be installed in Master and all rooms upstairs. Kitchen updated in 2016 with new back splash, appliances and hood. Master bath completely remodeled 2016. New faucets and paint also in 2016. Open floorplan, master down, all other bedrooms up. Jack & Jill bathroom, large Media-game room with French doors for noise control. Nice sized backyard with heated pool & spa! Short distance to community Club House, elementary school and Southlake Town Square. Refrigerator included. Pets are welcome, non refundable deposit $500.00 each. $50.00 application fee paid directly to landlord. Pool table will not stay.