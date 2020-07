Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Wonderfully charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Southlake is available for rent. Very well maintained home with large open floor plan, generous size master bed room and a beautiful back yard sits just minutes from Southlake Town Square. This home also has a three car garage and plenty of room for storage. Summer is here and the pool is just waiting for you. Plenty of lounge space around the pool for entertaining and relaxation. You wont want to miss this one.