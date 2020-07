725 SAXON Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MAGNIFICENT SINGLE STORY, 4 BDRM, 3 BTH, 3 CAR GARAGE CUL-DE-SAC HOME IN THE EXCLUSIVE TIMARRON COUNTRY CLUB & GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY OF SOUTHLAKE! WALK TO AWARD-WINNING ROCKENBAUGH ELEMENTARY, ATTEND EUBANKS, DAWSON AND CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, DRAMATIC ARCHITECTURAL STYLE, CUSTOM LIGHT FIXTURES, BUILT-INS, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE SITTING AREA AND LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB, GLASS SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES AND HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET! THIS IS YOUR DREAM ADDRESS! ONLY MOMENTS AWAY FROM FABULOUS TOWN SQAUARE AND WORLD-CLASS SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT. CONVENIENT TO MAJOR FRWYS!! HURRY, AND EXPERIENCE EVERYTHING THE SOUTHLAKE LIFESTYLE HAS TO OFFER!