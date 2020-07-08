All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
705 Silver Spur Court
705 Silver Spur Court

705 Silver Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Southlake
Location

705 Silver Spur Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Wonderful Custom Home on a elevated 1.14ac cul-de-sac lot with gorgeous views over looking the Grapevine Lake. Grand entry with vaulted ceilings, new hardwood floors, paint throughout, updated gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, and refinished cabinets. This home has it all! 5 bdrms, 5 fullbths and 5 covered parkings! Huge master suite down with sitting areas and private bonus room. Upstairs has a spacious game room leading to media room and separate playroom, loft areas and double built in desks. Magnificent private backyard features a huge diving pool, separate spa and covered outdoor kitchen with BBQ and Hibachi grills, electric Sun Shades, and outdoor Shower! Carroll ISD is avail thru open enrollment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Silver Spur Court have any available units?
705 Silver Spur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 705 Silver Spur Court have?
Some of 705 Silver Spur Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Silver Spur Court currently offering any rent specials?
705 Silver Spur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Silver Spur Court pet-friendly?
No, 705 Silver Spur Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 705 Silver Spur Court offer parking?
Yes, 705 Silver Spur Court offers parking.
Does 705 Silver Spur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Silver Spur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Silver Spur Court have a pool?
Yes, 705 Silver Spur Court has a pool.
Does 705 Silver Spur Court have accessible units?
No, 705 Silver Spur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Silver Spur Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Silver Spur Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Silver Spur Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Silver Spur Court does not have units with air conditioning.

