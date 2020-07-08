705 Silver Spur Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Wonderful Custom Home on a elevated 1.14ac cul-de-sac lot with gorgeous views over looking the Grapevine Lake. Grand entry with vaulted ceilings, new hardwood floors, paint throughout, updated gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, and refinished cabinets. This home has it all! 5 bdrms, 5 fullbths and 5 covered parkings! Huge master suite down with sitting areas and private bonus room. Upstairs has a spacious game room leading to media room and separate playroom, loft areas and double built in desks. Magnificent private backyard features a huge diving pool, separate spa and covered outdoor kitchen with BBQ and Hibachi grills, electric Sun Shades, and outdoor Shower! Carroll ISD is avail thru open enrollment.