Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4-3-3 one story in Timarron with awarding Carroll school in desire Cul De Sac. Wood floor through out from entry, hall way, living and all bedrooms. Living with French Doors by entry could be the study, huge living open to kitchen. Large kitchen with island, SS appliance, granite counter top over look the living room. Huge master with fire place and sitting areas. Large backyard with cover patio. House is ready for quick move in