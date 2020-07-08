All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
702 Aberdeen Way
702 Aberdeen Way

702 Aberdeen Way · No Longer Available
Location

702 Aberdeen Way, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 Bath custom home in Timarron for lease. Elegant floorplan, multiple living & dining areas, pool, spa & Carroll ISD schools. Home has spacious rooms, private master suite, luxurious master bath with free standing tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Kitchen has SS appliances, double ovens, island, granite counters & opens into sun filled breakfast area & large family room with fireplace. Elegant formal living room with floor to vaulted ceiling windows. Family Room and Master bedroom also overlook the pool, patio & backyard oasis. Enjoy walking trails, parks, shops & dining. Two year lease term for $4950 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Aberdeen Way have any available units?
702 Aberdeen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 702 Aberdeen Way have?
Some of 702 Aberdeen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Aberdeen Way currently offering any rent specials?
702 Aberdeen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Aberdeen Way pet-friendly?
No, 702 Aberdeen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 702 Aberdeen Way offer parking?
Yes, 702 Aberdeen Way offers parking.
Does 702 Aberdeen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Aberdeen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Aberdeen Way have a pool?
Yes, 702 Aberdeen Way has a pool.
Does 702 Aberdeen Way have accessible units?
No, 702 Aberdeen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Aberdeen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Aberdeen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Aberdeen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Aberdeen Way does not have units with air conditioning.

