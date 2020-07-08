702 Aberdeen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 Bath custom home in Timarron for lease. Elegant floorplan, multiple living & dining areas, pool, spa & Carroll ISD schools. Home has spacious rooms, private master suite, luxurious master bath with free standing tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Kitchen has SS appliances, double ovens, island, granite counters & opens into sun filled breakfast area & large family room with fireplace. Elegant formal living room with floor to vaulted ceiling windows. Family Room and Master bedroom also overlook the pool, patio & backyard oasis. Enjoy walking trails, parks, shops & dining. Two year lease term for $4950 per month.