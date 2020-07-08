All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 545 Oak Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
545 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

545 Oak Hill Drive

545 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

545 Oak Hill Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Oak Hill Estates Southlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Wow! Exceptional house with transitional modern updates throughout. New tile floors, new carpet, new paint throughout, new custom stainless steel stairwell, Open kitchen with granite and new SS appliances, lots of cabinet space, new vent a hood, large island. Large master bedroom downstairs with updated master bath, oversized tile shower, his and her sinks. Impressive upstairs has gameroom plus large study or hobby room, 3 split bedrooms with gorgeous updated modern full baths. You will feel you are on vacation every day in this backyard! Custom covered patio, beautiful landscaping with mature palm trees and bi-level spa and custom pool with extensive stonework. Lots of yard for entertaining and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
545 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 545 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 545 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 545 Oak Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 545 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 545 Oak Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 545 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Oak Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 545 Oak Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 545 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Oak Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Oak Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District