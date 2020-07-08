545 Oak Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Wow! Exceptional house with transitional modern updates throughout. New tile floors, new carpet, new paint throughout, new custom stainless steel stairwell, Open kitchen with granite and new SS appliances, lots of cabinet space, new vent a hood, large island. Large master bedroom downstairs with updated master bath, oversized tile shower, his and her sinks. Impressive upstairs has gameroom plus large study or hobby room, 3 split bedrooms with gorgeous updated modern full baths. You will feel you are on vacation every day in this backyard! Custom covered patio, beautiful landscaping with mature palm trees and bi-level spa and custom pool with extensive stonework. Lots of yard for entertaining and play.