420 W Southlake Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel hot tub microwave

Country feel in the city in this secluded, treed neighborhood surrounded by Lake Grapevine trails and 3 parks. 6 month, 1-2 year lease terms accepted. Park in the left side driveway and take the sidewalk to covered porch entrance. 2 car carport will be added by 11-8 next to the sidewalk. Spacious Dining, Kitchen and Living with hard surface floors, bay window seat in dining, stainless appliances, gas oven and cooktop, planter window at kitchen sink, loads of cabinets & pantry. Large mudroom with sink can be hobby area, wow 4 storage closets, Fenced treed backyard maintained by landlord, covered hot tub and pergola with lawn furniture provided.