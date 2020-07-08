All apartments in Southlake
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:31 AM

420 W Southlake Park Road

420 Southlake Park Rd W · No Longer Available
Location

420 Southlake Park Rd W, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
hot tub
Country feel in the city in this secluded, treed neighborhood surrounded by Lake Grapevine trails and 3 parks. 6 month, 1-2 year lease terms accepted. Park in the left side driveway and take the sidewalk to covered porch entrance. 2 car carport will be added by 11-8 next to the sidewalk. Spacious Dining, Kitchen and Living with hard surface floors, bay window seat in dining, stainless appliances, gas oven and cooktop, planter window at kitchen sink, loads of cabinets & pantry. Large mudroom with sink can be hobby area, wow 4 storage closets, Fenced treed backyard maintained by landlord, covered hot tub and pergola with lawn furniture provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W Southlake Park Road have any available units?
420 W Southlake Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 420 W Southlake Park Road have?
Some of 420 W Southlake Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W Southlake Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
420 W Southlake Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W Southlake Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 420 W Southlake Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 420 W Southlake Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 420 W Southlake Park Road offers parking.
Does 420 W Southlake Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W Southlake Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W Southlake Park Road have a pool?
No, 420 W Southlake Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 420 W Southlake Park Road have accessible units?
No, 420 W Southlake Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W Southlake Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W Southlake Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 W Southlake Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 W Southlake Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

