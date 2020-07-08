All apartments in Southlake
308 Dove Creek Trail

308 Dove Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

308 Dove Creek Trail, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 full bath with 1715sf. Front door opens to foyer, formal dinning on right,left to kitchen and breakfast room,opens to living with fireplace,to backyard. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on opposite side of master bed with master bath inside.Utility room to garage. Large fenced corner-lot backyard w covered patio.
Newly updated kitchen, bathroom and flooring, with granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, flat electric cook top, new sinks and faucets and more.
Enjoy living in the city of Southlake at this convenient location. Close to town square, parks, schools and easy access to main roadways. Carroll ISD exemplary schools. Verify all data on your own. Pets considered, case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Dove Creek Trail have any available units?
308 Dove Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 308 Dove Creek Trail have?
Some of 308 Dove Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Dove Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
308 Dove Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Dove Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Dove Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 308 Dove Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 308 Dove Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 308 Dove Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Dove Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Dove Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 308 Dove Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 308 Dove Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 308 Dove Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Dove Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Dove Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Dove Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Dove Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

