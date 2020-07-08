308 Dove Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed 2 full bath with 1715sf. Front door opens to foyer, formal dinning on right,left to kitchen and breakfast room,opens to living with fireplace,to backyard. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on opposite side of master bed with master bath inside.Utility room to garage. Large fenced corner-lot backyard w covered patio.

Newly updated kitchen, bathroom and flooring, with granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, flat electric cook top, new sinks and faucets and more.

Enjoy living in the city of Southlake at this convenient location. Close to town square, parks, schools and easy access to main roadways. Carroll ISD exemplary schools. Verify all data on your own. Pets considered, case by case.