Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This great Southlake home is within walking distance of the hospital, minutes from shopping, restaurants. Gorgeous tropical paradise backyard with spa and waterfalls. Lots of updates, wood floors in family and dining room. Granite countertops, 2nd living area could be used as an office, craft or breakfast room. In addition of the 2 Car garage there is an area for boat or RV.