2605 S Quail Run Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Home Remodel just completed. Great house on an acre lot. Quiet Cul de sac street in a great neighborhood. Yard maintenance provided by the owner. Very nice backyard and patio. New granite counters in kitchen and baths, new luxury vinyl wood look floors throughout, new paint, new baseboards, all sinks and faucets, new cooktop and dishwasher. Attached 2 car garage plus a separate 2 car garage. Refrigerator and stacked washer and dryer included in lease. Great home in Southlake Carroll ISD. Near Southlake's Town Square with great shopping and dining. Just 5 minutes to Lake Grapevine. No pets unless approved by owner. No cats.