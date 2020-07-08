All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 2605 S Quail Run Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
2605 S Quail Run Court
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:14 AM

2605 S Quail Run Court

2605 South Quail Run Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2605 South Quail Run Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home Remodel just completed. Great house on an acre lot. Quiet Cul de sac street in a great neighborhood. Yard maintenance provided by the owner. Very nice backyard and patio. New granite counters in kitchen and baths, new luxury vinyl wood look floors throughout, new paint, new baseboards, all sinks and faucets, new cooktop and dishwasher. Attached 2 car garage plus a separate 2 car garage. Refrigerator and stacked washer and dryer included in lease. Great home in Southlake Carroll ISD. Near Southlake's Town Square with great shopping and dining. Just 5 minutes to Lake Grapevine. No pets unless approved by owner. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 S Quail Run Court have any available units?
2605 S Quail Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 2605 S Quail Run Court have?
Some of 2605 S Quail Run Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 S Quail Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
2605 S Quail Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 S Quail Run Court pet-friendly?
No, 2605 S Quail Run Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 2605 S Quail Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 2605 S Quail Run Court offers parking.
Does 2605 S Quail Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 S Quail Run Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 S Quail Run Court have a pool?
No, 2605 S Quail Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 2605 S Quail Run Court have accessible units?
No, 2605 S Quail Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 S Quail Run Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 S Quail Run Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 S Quail Run Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 S Quail Run Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District