Southlake, TX
2355 Crawford Court
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:38 AM

2355 Crawford Court

2355 Crawford Court · No Longer Available
Southlake
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

2355 Crawford Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bed 2 bath home in Southlake and Carrol ISD sits on almost a half acre, and has been nicely updated. Can be rented FURNISHED for $2,195 per mo. It has an inviting front porch that leads into the main living area. It has wood and laminate floors throughout. The kitchen has large windows, and comes with a stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The utility room has a full-size washer and dryer, and built-in cabinets for storage. The master bathroom has a separate shower and a garden tub, and a walk-in closet. The back yard has a nice sized patio, and a chain link fence.
Application fee $49 for each applicant 18 years and older. Two pets ok, limit 20lbs each, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Crawford Court have any available units?
2355 Crawford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 2355 Crawford Court have?
Some of 2355 Crawford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Crawford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Crawford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Crawford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 Crawford Court is pet friendly.
Does 2355 Crawford Court offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Crawford Court offers parking.
Does 2355 Crawford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2355 Crawford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Crawford Court have a pool?
No, 2355 Crawford Court does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Crawford Court have accessible units?
No, 2355 Crawford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Crawford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Crawford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 Crawford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2355 Crawford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

