2355 Crawford Court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable 2 bed 2 bath home in Southlake and Carrol ISD sits on almost a half acre, and has been nicely updated. Can be rented FURNISHED for $2,195 per mo. It has an inviting front porch that leads into the main living area. It has wood and laminate floors throughout. The kitchen has large windows, and comes with a stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. The utility room has a full-size washer and dryer, and built-in cabinets for storage. The master bathroom has a separate shower and a garden tub, and a walk-in closet. The back yard has a nice sized patio, and a chain link fence.

Application fee $49 for each applicant 18 years and older. Two pets ok, limit 20lbs each, no aggressive breeds.