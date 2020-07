Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Lovely, well-maintained home nestled in desirable Timber Lake and exemplary Carroll ISD! Fabulous floor plan with high ceilings , crown molding and plantation shutter. Wood floor through all living area. Master and guest room down with , Two bedrooms with huge game room up stair.Game room could be the media room. Pool cover automatic with motor is safe for the kids. Neighborhood with jogging & bike trails, tennis, pool and volleyball.

house is ready to move in