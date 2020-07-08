205 Donley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Mr & Mrs Pristine Live Here! Newly Painted Kitchen! Gorgeous home, beautifully maintained. Peaceful Cul De Sac Living. Awesome Floor plan. Custom iron front door opens to a beautiful view of your Pool, Private Backyard and Gorgeous Landscaping. Master to the right has a sitting area, updated master bath and roomy closet. Windows all along the back of the house allow views of the backyard from every room. Planation Shutters,

2 Fireplaces. Family Friendly, Gourmet Kitchen and Open Family Room for Ease of Entertaining. 2nd bdrm split down w a dedicated pool bath. Home situated perfectly on almost half an acre lot. Backyard faces the East so it's ideal for Texas entertaining!! Upstairs has two bedroom w Game-rm.