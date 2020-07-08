All apartments in Southlake
205 Donley Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

205 Donley Court

205 Donley Court · No Longer Available
Location

205 Donley Court, Southlake, TX 76092
South Ridge Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Mr & Mrs Pristine Live Here! Newly Painted Kitchen! Gorgeous home, beautifully maintained. Peaceful Cul De Sac Living. Awesome Floor plan. Custom iron front door opens to a beautiful view of your Pool, Private Backyard and Gorgeous Landscaping. Master to the right has a sitting area, updated master bath and roomy closet. Windows all along the back of the house allow views of the backyard from every room. Planation Shutters,
2 Fireplaces. Family Friendly, Gourmet Kitchen and Open Family Room for Ease of Entertaining. 2nd bdrm split down w a dedicated pool bath. Home situated perfectly on almost half an acre lot. Backyard faces the East so it's ideal for Texas entertaining!! Upstairs has two bedroom w Game-rm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Donley Court have any available units?
205 Donley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 205 Donley Court have?
Some of 205 Donley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Donley Court currently offering any rent specials?
205 Donley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Donley Court pet-friendly?
No, 205 Donley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 205 Donley Court offer parking?
Yes, 205 Donley Court offers parking.
Does 205 Donley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Donley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Donley Court have a pool?
Yes, 205 Donley Court has a pool.
Does 205 Donley Court have accessible units?
No, 205 Donley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Donley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Donley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Donley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Donley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

