Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:09 AM

204 Timber Lake Way

204 Timber Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

204 Timber Lake Way, Southlake, TX 76092
Timber Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Luxurious Home situated at desirable Timber Lake with award exemplary Carroll ISD. Elegant entry with hard wood through most of the Living , family , dining and Kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter, island and SS appliance, Master down with sitting area , updated bath and huge closet , the other bedroom down and sturdy by entry, 3 bedrooms up with huge game room up. Large back yard with cover patio and diving pool home at center of Southlake, close to town square, DFW airport, HWY114 , schools, and markets. Don’t miss out on this immaculate house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Timber Lake Way have any available units?
204 Timber Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 204 Timber Lake Way have?
Some of 204 Timber Lake Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Timber Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
204 Timber Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Timber Lake Way pet-friendly?
No, 204 Timber Lake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 204 Timber Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 204 Timber Lake Way offers parking.
Does 204 Timber Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Timber Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Timber Lake Way have a pool?
Yes, 204 Timber Lake Way has a pool.
Does 204 Timber Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 204 Timber Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Timber Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Timber Lake Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Timber Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Timber Lake Way does not have units with air conditioning.

