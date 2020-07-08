204 Timber Lake Way

Amenities
Luxurious Home situated at desirable Timber Lake with award exemplary Carroll ISD. Elegant entry with hard wood through most of the Living , family , dining and Kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter, island and SS appliance, Master down with sitting area , updated bath and huge closet , the other bedroom down and sturdy by entry, 3 bedrooms up with huge game room up. Large back yard with cover patio and diving pool home at center of Southlake, close to town square, DFW airport, HWY114 , schools, and markets. Don’t miss out on this immaculate house!