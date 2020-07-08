204 Timber Lake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Luxurious Home situated at desirable Timber Lake with award exemplary Carroll ISD. Elegant entry with hard wood through most of the Living , family , dining and Kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter, island and SS appliance, Master down with sitting area , updated bath and huge closet , the other bedroom down and sturdy by entry, 3 bedrooms up with huge game room up. Large back yard with cover patio and diving pool home at center of Southlake, close to town square, DFW airport, HWY114 , schools, and markets. Don’t miss out on this immaculate house!