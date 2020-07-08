All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1649 Creekside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1649 Creekside Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 5:39 AM

1649 Creekside Drive

1649 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1649 Creekside Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
County living in the middle of Southlake. Wonderful 3, bed 2.5 bath home, on a acres plus lot, in a small established neighborhood in the highly desirable Carrol ISD. This home is newly renovated with an open floor plan, multiple living areas spacious kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, breakfast bar, custom plantation shutters, travertine tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Custom fireplace and wet bar, and french doors leading to the backyard. Elegant Master, bedrooms with dual sinks custom shower standalone tub , and door leading to backyard. Home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Creekside Drive have any available units?
1649 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1649 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 1649 Creekside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1649 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1649 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1649 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 1649 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Creekside Drive have a pool?
No, 1649 Creekside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1649 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Creekside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 Creekside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District