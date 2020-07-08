1649 Creekside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

County living in the middle of Southlake. Wonderful 3, bed 2.5 bath home, on a acres plus lot, in a small established neighborhood in the highly desirable Carrol ISD. This home is newly renovated with an open floor plan, multiple living areas spacious kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, breakfast bar, custom plantation shutters, travertine tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Custom fireplace and wet bar, and french doors leading to the backyard. Elegant Master, bedrooms with dual sinks custom shower standalone tub , and door leading to backyard. Home is move in ready.