1587 Main Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

NOW UNDER CONTRACT! Check status with agent before showing. Enjoy a luxurious urban lifestyle in a wonderful suburban community! This 3-story brownstone in the heart of Southlake Town Square is just steps from upscale shopping & fine dining. Truly unique experience in the metroplex! A short walk to parks, Trader Joe’s, entertainment, & community events. Centrally located with easy access to DFW Airport. The 1st floor features a formal dining room & kitchen open to the living area. French doors open to a stone courtyard and outdoor kitchen. Extra quarters above the garage! ASK AGENT OF FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED AND-OR UTILITIES INCLUDED AT HIGHER RENT OPTIONS.