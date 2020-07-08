All apartments in Southlake
1587 Main Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

1587 Main Street

1587 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1587 Main Street, Southlake, TX 76092
Southlake Town Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NOW UNDER CONTRACT! Check status with agent before showing. Enjoy a luxurious urban lifestyle in a wonderful suburban community! This 3-story brownstone in the heart of Southlake Town Square is just steps from upscale shopping & fine dining. Truly unique experience in the metroplex! A short walk to parks, Trader Joe’s, entertainment, & community events. Centrally located with easy access to DFW Airport. The 1st floor features a formal dining room & kitchen open to the living area. French doors open to a stone courtyard and outdoor kitchen. Extra quarters above the garage! ASK AGENT OF FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED AND-OR UTILITIES INCLUDED AT HIGHER RENT OPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 Main Street have any available units?
1587 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1587 Main Street have?
Some of 1587 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1587 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1587 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1587 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1587 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1587 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1587 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1587 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1587 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1587 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1587 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1587 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

