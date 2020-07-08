1510 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator game room parking garage media room

Phenomenal Southlake Brownstone showcases townhome with new carpet, freshly painted interior walls in 2019, custom finishes, decorative brick walls & hardwood floors! Across from quaint park & walk to shops, dining & Harkins Theatre. Kitchen features white cabinetry, prep island, SS appliances with gas cooktop, granite & breakfast bar open to the family room with fireplace & patio access. Upstairs has a game room with wet bar, balcony, 3 spacious bedrooms & luxurious master suite with BI cabinetry, fireplace & sitting area for cozy reading area. 5th bedroom & full bath over detached garage. Exquisite detail, plantation shutters, fabulous floorplan & fenced courtyard. Pets to be reviewed. Landlord pays HOA dues.