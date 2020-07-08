1510 Main Street

Amenities
Phenomenal Southlake Brownstone showcases townhome with new carpet, freshly painted interior walls in 2019, custom finishes, decorative brick walls & hardwood floors! Across from quaint park & walk to shops, dining & Harkins Theatre. Kitchen features white cabinetry, prep island, SS appliances with gas cooktop, granite & breakfast bar open to the family room with fireplace & patio access. Upstairs has a game room with wet bar, balcony, 3 spacious bedrooms & luxurious master suite with BI cabinetry, fireplace & sitting area for cozy reading area. 5th bedroom & full bath over detached garage. Exquisite detail, plantation shutters, fabulous floorplan & fenced courtyard. Pets to be reviewed. Landlord pays HOA dues.