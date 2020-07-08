All apartments in Southlake
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1510 Main Street

1510 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Main Street, Southlake, TX 76092
Southlake Town Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
game room
parking
garage
media room
Phenomenal Southlake Brownstone showcases townhome with new carpet, freshly painted interior walls in 2019, custom finishes, decorative brick walls & hardwood floors! Across from quaint park & walk to shops, dining & Harkins Theatre. Kitchen features white cabinetry, prep island, SS appliances with gas cooktop, granite & breakfast bar open to the family room with fireplace & patio access. Upstairs has a game room with wet bar, balcony, 3 spacious bedrooms & luxurious master suite with BI cabinetry, fireplace & sitting area for cozy reading area. 5th bedroom & full bath over detached garage. Exquisite detail, plantation shutters, fabulous floorplan & fenced courtyard. Pets to be reviewed. Landlord pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2900
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Main Street have any available units?
1510 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1510 Main Street have?
Some of 1510 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1510 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1510 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1510 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

