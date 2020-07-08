14700 Cedar Flat Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nestled on an enviable large corner lot with a long list of upgrades, this home is guaranteed to impress. Wood floors underfoot and tall ceilings overhead create a warm and inviting feel and hint at the luxurious attention to detail on show throughout. The kitchen is sleek and luxurious complete with an island, granite counters, a gas cooktop and gorgeous cabinetry. There’s a corner pantry plus a dry bar with wine rack. There is a sense of grandeur and space throughout the home including the generous Master Suite complete with a walk-in closet plus space for a sitting area. Beautifully appointed master bath with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and separate toilet for added privacy.