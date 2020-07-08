All apartments in Southlake
14700 Cedar Flat Way

14700 Cedar Flat Way · No Longer Available
Location

14700 Cedar Flat Way, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled on an enviable large corner lot with a long list of upgrades, this home is guaranteed to impress. Wood floors underfoot and tall ceilings overhead create a warm and inviting feel and hint at the luxurious attention to detail on show throughout. The kitchen is sleek and luxurious complete with an island, granite counters, a gas cooktop and gorgeous cabinetry. There’s a corner pantry plus a dry bar with wine rack. There is a sense of grandeur and space throughout the home including the generous Master Suite complete with a walk-in closet plus space for a sitting area. Beautifully appointed master bath with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and separate toilet for added privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14700 Cedar Flat Way have any available units?
14700 Cedar Flat Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 14700 Cedar Flat Way have?
Some of 14700 Cedar Flat Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14700 Cedar Flat Way currently offering any rent specials?
14700 Cedar Flat Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14700 Cedar Flat Way pet-friendly?
No, 14700 Cedar Flat Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 14700 Cedar Flat Way offer parking?
Yes, 14700 Cedar Flat Way offers parking.
Does 14700 Cedar Flat Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14700 Cedar Flat Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14700 Cedar Flat Way have a pool?
No, 14700 Cedar Flat Way does not have a pool.
Does 14700 Cedar Flat Way have accessible units?
No, 14700 Cedar Flat Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14700 Cedar Flat Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14700 Cedar Flat Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14700 Cedar Flat Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14700 Cedar Flat Way does not have units with air conditioning.

