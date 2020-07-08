1421 Monarch Way

Amenities

Location, Location! Carroll ISD! Fabulous Timarron location in Warwick Green within just steps of schools, golf course and easy access to 26 and 114. 5 bedrooms (2 beds downstairs), 4 full baths with game room, study room and 2 living rooms with private spacious backyard is good for a big family entertaining. Kitchen is bright and spacious and open to the large family room with stone fireplace and wall of windows letting in tons of natural light. Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, 3 recent AC units. Cleaned house is ready to move in.