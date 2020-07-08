All apartments in Southlake
1421 Monarch Way
1421 Monarch Way

1421 Monarch Way · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Monarch Way, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location, Location! Carroll ISD! Fabulous Timarron location in Warwick Green within just steps of schools, golf course and easy access to 26 and 114. 5 bedrooms (2 beds downstairs), 4 full baths with game room, study room and 2 living rooms with private spacious backyard is good for a big family entertaining. Kitchen is bright and spacious and open to the large family room with stone fireplace and wall of windows letting in tons of natural light. Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, 3 recent AC units. Cleaned house is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Monarch Way have any available units?
1421 Monarch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1421 Monarch Way have?
Some of 1421 Monarch Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Monarch Way currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Monarch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Monarch Way pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Monarch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1421 Monarch Way offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Monarch Way offers parking.
Does 1421 Monarch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Monarch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Monarch Way have a pool?
No, 1421 Monarch Way does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Monarch Way have accessible units?
No, 1421 Monarch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Monarch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Monarch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Monarch Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1421 Monarch Way has units with air conditioning.

