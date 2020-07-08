1401 Kensington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated villa on the 18th pond green of prestigious Timarron Country Club. Freshly painted upstairs, all new light neutral carpets & hardwood floors. Formal office or dining room 2 living areas and breakfast nook. Many windows stunning views. Luxurious master bedroom and bath down, 2 bedrooms up with jack and jill bath. Half bath down. Wrap around back porch with fans. Walking trails. Gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, double oven, built in refrigerator. Lawn care and home warranty policy provided. Close to Southlake Town Center, DFW airport, Carroll ISD, Charming and quiet.