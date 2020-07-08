All apartments in Southlake
1401 Kensington Court

Location

1401 Kensington Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated villa on the 18th pond green of prestigious Timarron Country Club. Freshly painted upstairs, all new light neutral carpets & hardwood floors. Formal office or dining room 2 living areas and breakfast nook. Many windows stunning views. Luxurious master bedroom and bath down, 2 bedrooms up with jack and jill bath. Half bath down. Wrap around back porch with fans. Walking trails. Gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, double oven, built in refrigerator. Lawn care and home warranty policy provided. Close to Southlake Town Center, DFW airport, Carroll ISD, Charming and quiet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Kensington Court have any available units?
1401 Kensington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1401 Kensington Court have?
Some of 1401 Kensington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Kensington Court currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Kensington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Kensington Court pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Kensington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1401 Kensington Court offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Kensington Court offers parking.
Does 1401 Kensington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Kensington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Kensington Court have a pool?
No, 1401 Kensington Court does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Kensington Court have accessible units?
No, 1401 Kensington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Kensington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Kensington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Kensington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Kensington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

