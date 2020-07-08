All apartments in Southlake
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

1304 Kings Brook Court

1304 Kings Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Kings Brook Court, Southlake, TX 76092
Oak Tree Estates Southlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous home in the wooded and established community of Oak Tree Estates in the heart of Southlake just steps from Town Square, Central Market and shopping. *PLEASE VISIT VIRTUAL TOUR-NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7-15-20* This home features many recent updates including a sparkling new kitchen, new carpets and new interior paint in OCT 2018. The home also features hand-scraped hardwood floors, oversized rooms, game room with built in cabinets,spa-like master bathroom, an updated kitchen with a wine cooler and more. The beautiful, huge back yard is an absolute joy for summer cookouts with an abundance of trees & landscaping and plenty of green grass to run around. All of this plus CARROLL ISD makes this a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Kings Brook Court have any available units?
1304 Kings Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1304 Kings Brook Court have?
Some of 1304 Kings Brook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Kings Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Kings Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Kings Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Kings Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1304 Kings Brook Court offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Kings Brook Court offers parking.
Does 1304 Kings Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Kings Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Kings Brook Court have a pool?
No, 1304 Kings Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Kings Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 1304 Kings Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Kings Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Kings Brook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Kings Brook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Kings Brook Court does not have units with air conditioning.

