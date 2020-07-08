1304 Kings Brook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous home in the wooded and established community of Oak Tree Estates in the heart of Southlake just steps from Town Square, Central Market and shopping. *PLEASE VISIT VIRTUAL TOUR-NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7-15-20* This home features many recent updates including a sparkling new kitchen, new carpets and new interior paint in OCT 2018. The home also features hand-scraped hardwood floors, oversized rooms, game room with built in cabinets,spa-like master bathroom, an updated kitchen with a wine cooler and more. The beautiful, huge back yard is an absolute joy for summer cookouts with an abundance of trees & landscaping and plenty of green grass to run around. All of this plus CARROLL ISD makes this a must!