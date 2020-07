1301 AVON Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

LUXURIOUS CUSTOM VILLA. OFFERING 3 BR. 3.5 BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE, POOL & EXCEPTIONAL OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE INCLUDING CHEFS OUTDOOR KITCHEN.CUSTOM FEATURES THROUGHOUT. APPOINTED MARBLE COUNTERS, ITALIAN TILE FIREPLACE, 9' WROUGHT IRON DOORS, DESIGNER WALL FINISHES, SCRAPED WOOD & TRAVERTINE FLOORS. SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT OFFERS ADDITIONAL PRIVACY & EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATH. LUXURIOUS MASTER RETREAT HAS DOUBLE IRON DOORS THAT LEAD TO BACKYARD OASIS DESIGNED FOR ENTERTAINING & LOW MAINTENANCE LIFESTYLE. COMMUNITY POOL, JOGGING TRAILS, FITNESS CENTER &MORE. PLEASE NOTE: PICTURES SHOWN FROM WHEN OWNER OCCUPIED THE HOME. SOME PAINTING WILL BE DONE INCLUDING EXT. IRON DOORS TO MAS BR WHEN TENANT VACATES.