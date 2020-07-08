1245 Haven Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Fabulous location off Continental, access to numerous walking and biking trails, walk to Old Union Elementary across the street, minutes to Southlake Town Square, restaurants, DFW Airport. Flowing floorplan and natural light throughout. Hand-scraped wood floors in downstairs living and formal dining. Kitchen features ample cabinet storage, all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Spacious game room and media room upstairs along with three bedrooms and two full baths. Split master down, with tiered ceiling, large master bath and huge closet. Private corner lot with covered backyard patio. Home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Excellent Carrolll ISD.