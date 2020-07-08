All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
1245 Haven Circle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:15 PM

1245 Haven Circle

1245 Haven Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Haven Cir, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Fabulous location off Continental, access to numerous walking and biking trails, walk to Old Union Elementary across the street, minutes to Southlake Town Square, restaurants, DFW Airport. Flowing floorplan and natural light throughout. Hand-scraped wood floors in downstairs living and formal dining. Kitchen features ample cabinet storage, all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Spacious game room and media room upstairs along with three bedrooms and two full baths. Split master down, with tiered ceiling, large master bath and huge closet. Private corner lot with covered backyard patio. Home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Excellent Carrolll ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Haven Circle have any available units?
1245 Haven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1245 Haven Circle have?
Some of 1245 Haven Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Haven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Haven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Haven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Haven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1245 Haven Circle offer parking?
No, 1245 Haven Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Haven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Haven Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Haven Circle have a pool?
No, 1245 Haven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Haven Circle have accessible units?
No, 1245 Haven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Haven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Haven Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Haven Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Haven Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

