Southlake, TX
1209 Ashmoore Court
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

1209 Ashmoore Court

1209 Ashmoore Court · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Ashmoore Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Breath taking Southlake home nestled in more than an acre land. Located in an established neighborhood within minutes to restaurants and shops in the heart of Southlake. This home has undergone several updates including kitchen and bathrooms. A wall of window on the back of the home give you the views to your peaceful private backyard with matured trees to enjoy the wonderful evenings. A detached 2 car garage in addition to 2 car garage attached to the house. Easy access to Hwy 114. Zoned to the excellent Carroll ISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Ashmoore Court have any available units?
1209 Ashmoore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1209 Ashmoore Court have?
Some of 1209 Ashmoore Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Ashmoore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Ashmoore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Ashmoore Court pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Ashmoore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1209 Ashmoore Court offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Ashmoore Court offers parking.
Does 1209 Ashmoore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Ashmoore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Ashmoore Court have a pool?
No, 1209 Ashmoore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Ashmoore Court have accessible units?
No, 1209 Ashmoore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Ashmoore Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Ashmoore Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Ashmoore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Ashmoore Court does not have units with air conditioning.

