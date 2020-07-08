1209 Ashmoore Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Breath taking Southlake home nestled in more than an acre land. Located in an established neighborhood within minutes to restaurants and shops in the heart of Southlake. This home has undergone several updates including kitchen and bathrooms. A wall of window on the back of the home give you the views to your peaceful private backyard with matured trees to enjoy the wonderful evenings. A detached 2 car garage in addition to 2 car garage attached to the house. Easy access to Hwy 114. Zoned to the excellent Carroll ISD!!!