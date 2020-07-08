Breath taking Southlake home nestled in more than an acre land. Located in an established neighborhood within minutes to restaurants and shops in the heart of Southlake. This home has undergone several updates including kitchen and bathrooms. A wall of window on the back of the home give you the views to your peaceful private backyard with matured trees to enjoy the wonderful evenings. A detached 2 car garage in addition to 2 car garage attached to the house. Easy access to Hwy 114. Zoned to the excellent Carroll ISD!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Ashmoore Court have any available units?
1209 Ashmoore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1209 Ashmoore Court have?
Some of 1209 Ashmoore Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Ashmoore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Ashmoore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.