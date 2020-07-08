All apartments in Southlake
Location

1203 Meadow Ridge Court, Southlake, TX 76092
South Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is not an ordinary estate; situated on nearly .5 wooded acres with amazing views of the pool, spa, lush landscaped garden and creek. Entry boasts 18' ceilings and a curved staircase welcoming your guests. As you enter the family gathering area you're greeted with wall to wall windows which overlooks the pool and garden. A gourmet kitchen, granite counters, 42 custom cabinetry, butlers pantry, stainless refrigerator, and an abundance of counter space. Around the corner is the expansive utility room and guest bath next to the 3 car garage. Upstairs is the luxurious owners retreat and bath, 3 guest bedrooms and a full bath. A Wood balcony across the entire back of the home. Pool and lawn maint included
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court have any available units?
1203 Meadow Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court have?
Some of 1203 Meadow Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Meadow Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Meadow Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Meadow Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Meadow Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Meadow Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Meadow Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Meadow Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1203 Meadow Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Meadow Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Meadow Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Meadow Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

