1201 Ridgewood Circle

Amenities
UPDATED one story ranch home nestled on half acre corner lot with mature trees. Remolded throughout with hand scraped wood floors, iron entry door, granite counters, and more. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Floor plan offers a private master suite and an oversized sun-bonus room with abundance of windows. Ideal location in highly acclaimed Carroll ISD close to schools, retail and restaurants. Huge backyard with large open space, large patio and spa- great for entertaining. Landlord will maintain lawn and spa.