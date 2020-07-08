All apartments in Southlake
1201 Ridgewood Circle

1201 Ridgewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Ridgewood Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Continental Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
UPDATED one story ranch home nestled on half acre corner lot with mature trees. Remolded throughout with hand scraped wood floors, iron entry door, granite counters, and more. Kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Floor plan offers a private master suite and an oversized sun-bonus room with abundance of windows. Ideal location in highly acclaimed Carroll ISD close to schools, retail and restaurants. Huge backyard with large open space, large patio and spa- great for entertaining. Landlord will maintain lawn and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Ridgewood Circle have any available units?
1201 Ridgewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1201 Ridgewood Circle have?
Some of 1201 Ridgewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Ridgewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Ridgewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Ridgewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Ridgewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1201 Ridgewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Ridgewood Circle offers parking.
Does 1201 Ridgewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Ridgewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Ridgewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Ridgewood Circle has a pool.
Does 1201 Ridgewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1201 Ridgewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Ridgewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Ridgewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Ridgewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Ridgewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

