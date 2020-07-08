All apartments in Southlake
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:15 PM

1201 Ashmoore Court

1201 Ashmoore Court · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Ashmoore Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming house in a huge lot with a lot of matured trees, circular drive way and sidewalk. Recently updated floors, new paint throughout, new fixtures and new appliances. Stainless steel appliances, 6 burners gas stove. Large living and dining room. Breakfast area in the kitchen.
Masterbath featuring the claw foot tub, with separate shower and vanities. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Each bedroom on the 2nd floor has a door to the balcony. A swimming pool and deck in extra large fenced back yard. A tranquil place for you to call Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Ashmoore Court have any available units?
1201 Ashmoore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1201 Ashmoore Court have?
Some of 1201 Ashmoore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Ashmoore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Ashmoore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Ashmoore Court pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Ashmoore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1201 Ashmoore Court offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Ashmoore Court offers parking.
Does 1201 Ashmoore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Ashmoore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Ashmoore Court have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Ashmoore Court has a pool.
Does 1201 Ashmoore Court have accessible units?
No, 1201 Ashmoore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Ashmoore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Ashmoore Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Ashmoore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Ashmoore Court does not have units with air conditioning.

