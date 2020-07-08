1112 Longford Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

INCLUDES: YARD & POOL MAINTENANCE! Enjoy your lush private pool as well as 2 Timarron pools, trails, playground, tennis, sand volleyball and more. Sweeping staircase welcomes you into the open floor plan. 3 living areas provide room for all. Master suite with large closet on main. Tons of storage throughout. Tenant occupied until end of July. Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in -just in time to start school in August. Convenient location: walk to elementary school, Timarron Country Club. Shopping & dining are close. 15 min to DFW airport.