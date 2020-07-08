All apartments in Southlake
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

1112 Longford Circle

Location

1112 Longford Circle, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
INCLUDES: YARD & POOL MAINTENANCE! Enjoy your lush private pool as well as 2 Timarron pools, trails, playground, tennis, sand volleyball and more. Sweeping staircase welcomes you into the open floor plan. 3 living areas provide room for all. Master suite with large closet on main. Tons of storage throughout. Tenant occupied until end of July. Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in -just in time to start school in August. Convenient location: walk to elementary school, Timarron Country Club. Shopping & dining are close. 15 min to DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Longford Circle have any available units?
1112 Longford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Longford Circle have?
Some of 1112 Longford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Longford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Longford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Longford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Longford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1112 Longford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Longford Circle offers parking.
Does 1112 Longford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Longford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Longford Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Longford Circle has a pool.
Does 1112 Longford Circle have accessible units?
No, 1112 Longford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Longford Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Longford Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Longford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Longford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

