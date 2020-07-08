1102 Fontaine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Step into this lovely home filled with style & first class upgrades. Extensively updated to please the most discerning buyers. Crisp clean feel with an open family room and kitchen that grants spectacular views of the backyard retreat complete with outdoor living, grilling & dining overlooking fabulous pool & spa. The floorplan is abundantly spacious and flows effortlessly boasting a handsome office, elegant formal dining, chef & entertainer's delight kitchen. Brilliant natural lighting and many smart home features throughout this refreshing home. Wonderful opportunity to live minutes from Southlake Town Center and in one of the best school districts in the area.