All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1102 Fontaine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1102 Fontaine Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:57 AM

1102 Fontaine Drive

1102 Fontaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1102 Fontaine Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Versailles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Step into this lovely home filled with style & first class upgrades. Extensively updated to please the most discerning buyers. Crisp clean feel with an open family room and kitchen that grants spectacular views of the backyard retreat complete with outdoor living, grilling & dining overlooking fabulous pool & spa. The floorplan is abundantly spacious and flows effortlessly boasting a handsome office, elegant formal dining, chef & entertainer's delight kitchen. Brilliant natural lighting and many smart home features throughout this refreshing home. Wonderful opportunity to live minutes from Southlake Town Center and in one of the best school districts in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Fontaine Drive have any available units?
1102 Fontaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1102 Fontaine Drive have?
Some of 1102 Fontaine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Fontaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Fontaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Fontaine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Fontaine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1102 Fontaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Fontaine Drive offers parking.
Does 1102 Fontaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Fontaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Fontaine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1102 Fontaine Drive has a pool.
Does 1102 Fontaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1102 Fontaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Fontaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Fontaine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Fontaine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Fontaine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District