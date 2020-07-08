105 Welford Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Completely private and beautifully updated! This home is ideal for entertaining complete with a game room, media room, workout room, formal dining room, and a butler serving area. Additional highlights include 3 fireplaces, uniquely arched doorways, 3-car garage. Spacious & open kitchen, features commercial grade appliances with easy access to an outdoor grilling center. The Outdoor Oasis features a large pool and hot tub with fire bowls and water features. Situated on a 1-acre wooded lot, close to Lake Grapevine and Bob Jones park. Located in Carroll ISD, and just minutes to Southlake Town Square, as well as all of the best of Southlake.