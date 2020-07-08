All apartments in Southlake
105 Welford Lane

Location

105 Welford Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Completely private and beautifully updated! This home is ideal for entertaining complete with a game room, media room, workout room, formal dining room, and a butler serving area. Additional highlights include 3 fireplaces, uniquely arched doorways, 3-car garage. Spacious & open kitchen, features commercial grade appliances with easy access to an outdoor grilling center. The Outdoor Oasis features a large pool and hot tub with fire bowls and water features. Situated on a 1-acre wooded lot, close to Lake Grapevine and Bob Jones park. Located in Carroll ISD, and just minutes to Southlake Town Square, as well as all of the best of Southlake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

