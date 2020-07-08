All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 105 Sweet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
105 Sweet Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM

105 Sweet Street

105 Sweet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

105 Sweet Street, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly Desired LOCATION, Southlake 1- Story, 2 BR 2 Bath Duplex, Woodburning Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen, 2 Dining Areas, Great Utility Room with Sink and Built-Ins. Versatile Sun Room and 2 Car Garage. Partially Floored Attic. Updated Exterior, including Low-E Windows and Cedar Fence. Large Corner Lot. Landlord Provides Lawn Care. Professional Landscaping, New Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances are being installed! Better photos coming soon! Near DFW Airport, Lake Grapevine, Westlake, Upscale Shopping, Parks, Trails, Golf Courses, Vintage Train, T-RAIL, Historic Grapevine Main Street, & Hwys. 114 and 121. Sorry, no access until after July 3. Room sizes to be verified by tenant and tenant's agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Sweet Street have any available units?
105 Sweet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 105 Sweet Street have?
Some of 105 Sweet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Sweet Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sweet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sweet Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 Sweet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 105 Sweet Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Sweet Street offers parking.
Does 105 Sweet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Sweet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sweet Street have a pool?
No, 105 Sweet Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Sweet Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Sweet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sweet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Sweet Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Sweet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Sweet Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District