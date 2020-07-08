105 Sweet Street

Amenities

Highly Desired LOCATION, Southlake 1- Story, 2 BR 2 Bath Duplex, Woodburning Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen, 2 Dining Areas, Great Utility Room with Sink and Built-Ins. Versatile Sun Room and 2 Car Garage. Partially Floored Attic. Updated Exterior, including Low-E Windows and Cedar Fence. Large Corner Lot. Landlord Provides Lawn Care. Professional Landscaping, New Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances are being installed! Better photos coming soon! Near DFW Airport, Lake Grapevine, Westlake, Upscale Shopping, Parks, Trails, Golf Courses, Vintage Train, T-RAIL, Historic Grapevine Main Street, & Hwys. 114 and 121. Sorry, no access until after July 3. Room sizes to be verified by tenant and tenant's agent.