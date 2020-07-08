1000 Cool River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub new construction

Location! Location! Location! Stunning CalAtlantic 5Bed and 6.1 Bath home located on cul de sac with lake views in the heart of SL.Walking distance to Southlake Townsquare, restaurant and shopping with close proximity to all CISD schools. Breathtkaing entry with beautiful iron spiral stair , Expensive great room with towering fireplace. Dream kitchen with dual islands, built in oven, Wolf range,walk in pantry are perfect for entertaining and Open to great room. The split bedrooms on three different wing make it so everytone has access to the livieing area. the master suite features a spectacular walk in closet and spa like master bath. Upstair there are 3 spacious bed-bath, large gameroom. 4 Car garages!