Sherman, TX
1833 Skyline Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1833 Skyline Dr

1833 Skyline Drive · (903) 420-4909
Location

1833 Skyline Drive, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Executive Home Rental in Sherman - Property Id: 287305

This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 offices ! It has been completely updated with vinyl plank flooring in living room and hallway, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Walking into this house, you will find the first office complete with french doors to the left. Then you walk into the living room which has a gas fireplace and large brick hearth, It has french doors leading to the fenced yard which has a covered concrete patio and large helicopter ceiling fan to keep you cooler on those hot summer nights!

Kitchen has granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, built in gas oven and broiler, gas stove top, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is one office off the kitchen.

Off the kitchen/dining room there is the 4th bedroom, the half bath and laundry room. There is also the entrance to the 2 car attached garage with 2 storage rooms.

This is a perfect rental property for an executive-level family that needs an in-home office!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287305
Property Id 287305

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5807378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Skyline Dr have any available units?
1833 Skyline Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Skyline Dr have?
Some of 1833 Skyline Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Skyline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Skyline Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Skyline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Skyline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 1833 Skyline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Skyline Dr does offer parking.
Does 1833 Skyline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Skyline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Skyline Dr have a pool?
No, 1833 Skyline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Skyline Dr have accessible units?
No, 1833 Skyline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Skyline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Skyline Dr has units with dishwashers.
