1833 Skyline Dr

This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 offices ! It has been completely updated with vinyl plank flooring in living room and hallway, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Walking into this house, you will find the first office complete with french doors to the left. Then you walk into the living room which has a gas fireplace and large brick hearth, It has french doors leading to the fenced yard which has a covered concrete patio and large helicopter ceiling fan to keep you cooler on those hot summer nights!



Kitchen has granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, built in gas oven and broiler, gas stove top, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is one office off the kitchen.



Off the kitchen/dining room there is the 4th bedroom, the half bath and laundry room. There is also the entrance to the 2 car attached garage with 2 storage rooms.



This is a perfect rental property for an executive-level family that needs an in-home office!

No Dogs Allowed



