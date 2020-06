Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated oven

What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed. Hardwood floors, enclosed back porch for laundry, fenced back yard, lots of windows, sunshine is a plus! No pets, no smoking, no exceptions. One to 2 year lease available.

